Bald eagle hit by a train in Vanderhoof, taken to the Lower Mainland by BC Conservation Officers. (BCCOS photo)

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

A bald eagle hit by a train in Vanderhoof was given a ride to the Lower Mainland, and she now has a shot at survival, says the non-profit taking care of the raptor.

BC Conservation Officer Service drove the eagle down to OWL in Delta. OWL is a non-profit dedicated to the survival of all raptors.

The bald eagle is alive, “which is a big thing,” says Rob Hope, raptor care manager with OWL.

The non-profit received the bald eagle at their facility Feb. 28.

“The conservation officers were nice enough to drive her down. She has some paralysis, as well as head trauma,” Hope added.

In such cases, time is the biggest factor as sometimes birds recover on their own with little medical attention. He said the eagle could have spinal or nerve injury.

As the raptor was healthy before the accident, she in good-shape considering what she went through.

“For her to survive the initial injury and for the volunteers to pick her up and drive her down in time, all helped,” he said.

READ MORE: Bear conflicts keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Project on track to fix pooling water issue plaguing Okanagan town

Just Posted

Province wants Revelstoke’s feedback for affordable housing on former school site

The feedback is due Mar. 4

Rain for Revelstoke

High four degrees

Revelstoke students speak up through silence

Arrow Heights Elementary raised money for World Animal Protection

Revelstoke Bear Aware wants a bear friendly garbage program

Garbage is the number one bear attractant in Revelstoke

Revelstoke mother and daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Okanagan Indian Band voices support for Wet’suwet’en Nation

Band stands with hereditary chiefs’ fight against Coastal GasLink pipeline in letter to PM

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Study continues on Summerland’s perpetual slide

Slide in Paradise Flats area has affected Trout Creek for more than 100 years

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Salmon Arm RCMP, new immigrants get acquainted at police station

Tour of detachment provides opportunity to explore differences in judicial systems

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

Most Read