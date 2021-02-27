Baldy Mountain Resort is temporarily closed following the death of a resort family member. Pictured above is a sunrise at the resort, Feb. 19, 2021. (Baldy Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Baldy Mountain ski hill closed following death of resort family member

Authorities currently investigating, resort set to reopen Sunday, Feb. 27

Baldy Mountain Resort is closed today (Feb. 27) as authorities complete an investigation into the death of a close member of the resort family.

According to message on their website, the resort will reopen Sunday, Feb. 28, when more information will become available.

The Oliver resort announced on Facebook Saturday morning that a Baldy Mountain family member died in a ‘terrible accident‘ Friday (Feb. 26). They described the individual as, “wonderful, caring, gentle and valued.”

”Everyone at Baldy is working diligently with the authorities on this situation, following their directions and complying with their requests. We will be closed today as they pursue their investigation,” reads their statement.

The resort asked for the patience of the community, “while we deal with this tragic situation.” They also asked for the community to respect the family during this time.

