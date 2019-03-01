Bank robber sought by Kelowna cops

A Kelowna RCMP investigation team has taken over the investigation into an early morning bank robbery in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a robbery just committed at the Royal Bank of Canada Branch located in the 3000 block of Pandosy Street at 9:55 am. Front line officers responded to the scene and began to search the area for their suspect.

“The suspect reportedly entered the bank, and passed a note to one of the tellers, which demanded money,” states Cpl. Tania Carroll. “He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Although his note indicated he was in possession of a weapon, none were produced.”

The suspect has been described to police as a Caucasian male in his 50’s, standing approximately 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall, with white and grey facial stubble. He was seen wearing a big brown jacket, grey toque with a built in visor and a baggy pair of sweat pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

