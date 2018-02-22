Abbotsford ducks were killed when their barn went up in flames early Thursday morning. Creative Commons photo

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

A barnful of ducks met their untimely demise early Thursday morning when their barn went up in flames.

Despite the best efforts of approximately 45 Abbotsford firefighters, the structure off Huntingdon Road near Clearbrook Road was completely destroyed in the blaze, according to assistant chief Craig Bird.

The fire, which started around 3 a.m., did not spread to other barns on the property thanks to the frigid temperatures and the angle of the wind, Bird said.

No humans were hurt in the fire.

Bird said the cause is unknown and investigators were on scene Thursday evening.

Previous story
Northern B.C. short 121 registered nurses: report
Next story
Trial date delayed in case of slain Victoria sisters

Just Posted

Five Alarm Funk to stop in Revelstoke on North American tour

Their stop in Revelstoke comes following two Juno nominations and the release of a new single featuring Bootsy Collins

Glimpses of the Past

From lots at Trout Lake going on sale in 1893 to Williamson Lake Park going under the auspices of the City of Revelstoke in 1998

Avalanche control this morning in Rogers Pass

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions between 10 a.m.… Continue reading

Startup Revelstoke to launch during Technology Summit

Startup Revelstoke aims to transform regional economy from resource-based to technology and design

Thirteen athletes to represent Revelstoke at BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine skiing, nordic skiing and judo

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northern B.C. short 121 registered nurses: report

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

B.C. family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

Column: Return of the moose

Our moose is back. I’m actually not sure if it is the… Continue reading

Three robbery suspects identified

Chase & District Chamber of Commerce provides prevention and safety tips

B.C. speculation tax applies to out-of-province homeowners

Albertans with Okanagan, Island properties hit, Kootenays could come later

Most Read