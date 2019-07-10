A couple of barrels containing cooking oil were spilled in an alleyway on Wednesday afternoon. The environment ministry, RCMP and the City of Kelowna remain on scene to investigate the cause and continue the clean up. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

Firefighters, RCMP and city sanding truck responding

UPDATE 12:57 p.m.

A downtown restaurant near Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street has allegedly dumped a “couple of barrels” of cooking oil in the alleyway behind shop.

RCMP and the environment ministry remains on scene investigating, but fire crews have begun to pack up as most of the oil has been cleaned up.

The City of Kelowna will take over the scene to finish the cleanup and sanding.

It was reported the oil could be from multiple restaurants in the area.

ORIGINAL 12:44 p.m.

Several barrels of oil have spilled around the area of Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street in downtown Kelowna.

The Kelowna fire department is on scene and an additional truck is en route. RCMP have also been requested to respond as well.

Initial reports say the oil has spilled in the alleyways behind local businesses and some oil may have seeped into the drainage system.

The city sanding truck has been requested to bring enough sand to cover at least two blocks.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is on their way and more information will be provided.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Controversial film, Unplanned, sells out in nine minutes in Okanagan theatre
Next story
Two bikers ride across North America for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Just Posted

Police find drugs, 20 people at Okanagan problem premise

Search warrant executed July 9 in 2800 block of 35th Street

Revelstoke library fundraising for new technology centre

They requested support from city council at the resent meeting

Revelstoke Aquaducks sweep the podium at the OGOPOGO swim meet

The team swims in Penticton next weekend

Two bikers ride across North America for missing and murdered Indigenous women

They passed through Revelstoke as part of a roughly 20,000 km journey

Amendments proposed for Mackenzie Village Master Development Agreement

A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

Firefighters, RCMP and city sanding truck responding

An app made in Kelowna helps people find a realtor without the stress

Listing Llama gives home buyers an anonymous approach to finding a real estate agent

Most Read