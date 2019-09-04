A North Okanagan man had a baseball thrown at his windshield on his commute home Tuesday evening. (Submitted Photo)

Enderby man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

North Okanagan commuters are being cautioned after a baseball was thrown into a vehicle’s windshield on Highway 97A.

A Grindrod man was driving home from work in Vernon Tuesday evening when glass suddenly shattered into his face, sending him to the hospital.

“Someone’s throwing baseballs from their vehicle at oncoming traffic,” Kenny Hamilton warned online. “My stepdad just had one come through his front windshield and it blasted glass everywhere. He didn’t see who it was but at least he’s OK.”

Hamilton’s dad was north of Armstrong, in Spallumcheen, just past Brown International Services, when the incident occurred, around 6:45 p.m.

“It didn’t come right through the window but it did make a small hole,” Hamilton said.

“He wears glasses as well, so that protected him a bit still managed get some in his eye.”

The man was able to drive himself to the hospital and he reported the incident to the police.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Body recovered on shoreline 30 km south of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Armstrong Lions Vision Centre staying put: IHA

