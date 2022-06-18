Bases loaded with NHL talent at Kelowna’s Homebase charity event

The charity slo-pitch game is more than 80 per cent sold out

With six days left until the Homebase Charity Slo-pitch event, the star-studded rosters have been announced.

The event is led by retired NHL player and West Kelowna Warriors Director of Player Development Josh Gorges and current NHL player Blake Comeau, who finalized their teams on Friday afternoon.

Loaded with NHL players past and present, the teams will face each other in the main event next Friday night (June 24) at Elks Stadium.

Here is how the rosters stack up:

Despite the friendly competition, Team Comeau is looking for revenge as Team Gorges won the charity game in 2018 and 2019. The event wasn’t held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of Friday night’s game, an autograph session with the players will take place pregame from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a home run derby.

If you’re interested in attending the event, act fast as it is already more than 80 per cent sold out. To purchase tickets, click here.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the KGH’s ‘We See You’ campaign, to support the needs for local mental health initiatives for the public and care advisors.

There will be a 50/50 draw at the game with proceeds going towards the campaign. There is also an online auction with prizes from merchandise, to prize packs, and even a signed Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson jersey.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

