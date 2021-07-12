The crane collapsed at St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

The crane collapsed at St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

Basran, Horgan offer condolences after downtown Kelowna crane collapse

The crane collapsed at St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and B.C. Premier John Horgan are offering their condolences after a crane collapse killed at least one person and injured several others in downtown Kelowna on Monday morning, July 12.

“I just wanted to say that we all are very shocked and saddened by the crane collapse today. What a horrifying experience. Our thoughts are with the workers on that job site and their families,” said Basran during a City of Kelowna council meeting on Monday.

Horgan also published a brief statement in a tweet about the incident Monday afternoon.

“We anxiously await updates on this heart-wrenching accident and we hope our incredible first responders are able to get help to the workers involved.”

The statements come after a crane collapsed at a downtown Kelowna construction site around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Mission Group, the developer of the under-construction building, called the incident “catastrophic,” adding it is working closely with emergency personnel to assess the situation.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, three people were transported to the hospital and RCMP confirmed at least one person has died.

Several surrounding buildings were ordered evacuated and the City of Kelowna has declared a local state of emergency.

For ongoing updates on the situation, see our story here.

READ MORE: UPDATE: At least 1 dead after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

READ MORE: Expect smoky skies and high heat in Okanagan-Shuswap

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

British ColumbiaCity of KelownaCity of West Kelowna

Previous story
Retirement levels expected to surge after pandemic-era slump: RBC report
Next story
Fire sparked north of Vernon

Just Posted

Angus Graeme, president of Selkirk College, stopped in Nakusp on July 9 during his six-day ride through the region to raise money for Indigenous student supports and an alumna-led humanitarian effort in Cameroon. (Tracey McKay - Arrow Lakes News)
Selkirk College president cycles 500 km for a good cause

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Expect smoky skies and high heat in Okanagan-Shuswap

Dan Rohn started as an intern with Dynamic Avalanche in 2019, his position was partially funded by the Columbia Basin Trust’s Career Internship Program. (Contributed-Columbia Basin Trust)
Intern gets solid footing at Dynamic Avalanche

Some fish, reptile, and amphibian species eat their own young to protect the rest from overcrowding. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: Eating your offspring is good parenting in some species