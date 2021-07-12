Basran, Horgan offer condolences after downtown Kelowna crane collapse

The crane collapsed at St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday

The crane collapsed at St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and B.C. Premier John Horgan are offering their condolences after a crane collapse killed at least one person and injured several others in downtown Kelowna on Monday morning, July 12.

“I just wanted to say that we all are very shocked and saddened by the crane collapse today. What a horrifying experience. Our thoughts are with the workers on that job site and their families,” said Basran during a City of Kelowna council meeting on Monday.

Horgan also published a brief statement in a tweet about the incident Monday afternoon.

“We anxiously await updates on this heart-wrenching accident and we hope our incredible first responders are able to get help to the workers involved.”

The statements come after a crane collapsed at a downtown Kelowna construction site around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Mission Group, the developer of the under-construction building, called the incident “catastrophic,” adding it is working closely with emergency personnel to assess the situation.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, three people were transported to the hospital and RCMP confirmed at least one person has died.

Several surrounding buildings were ordered evacuated and the City of Kelowna has declared a local state of emergency.

