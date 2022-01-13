BC CDC reports 119 new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

The BC CDC is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, down significantly from the 257 reported cases just a week prior.

According to Interior Health, they are expanding COVID-19 immunization clinic capacity throughout the region to make it easier for more people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible.

According to the BC CDC, as of Jan. 11, 39 per cent of individuals aged 12 and older in Revelstoke have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Revelstoke continues to lead Interior Health in the percentage of individuals who have received two doses of a COVID -19 vaccine, reporting 94 per cent of the population aged 12 and up having received their second dose.

Individuals aged 18 and over will receive an invitation to book their appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately six months after the date of their second dose.

Unvaccinated individuals makeup about 10 per cent of B.C.’s population, but represent approximately 17 per cent of all cases, 47 per cent of all hospitalizations, and 69 per cent of all critical cases over the past month.

This week, the Revelstoke board of education announced the adoption of a vaccine mandate for all district employees and contractors, and hope to implement it as early as Apr. 1.

According to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, viruses that have a shorter incubation period, like Omicron, tend to see rapidly explosive growth, followed by a rapid decrease in cases once a certain level has been reached in the population.

