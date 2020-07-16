The busiest travel days of the season at Kelowna International Airport are from Dec. 20 to 29. (photo submitted)

BC CDC warns of two more Kelowna flights with COVID-19 exposure

Passengers on exposed flights are asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following their flight

Two more flights travelling from the Kelowna International Airport have been flagged by the BC Centre of Disease Control for possible COVID-19 exposure.

The announcement came Wednesday evening and include a flight from Kelowna to Calgary on July 2 and a Kelowna to Edmonton flight on July 5. Both were West Jet flights.

This comes after the BC CDC flagged an Air Canada flight from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6.

According to the BC Centre of Disease Control, passengers on these flights may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure on Kelowna flight

READ MORE: Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
