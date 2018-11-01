BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

The BC Conservatives want in on the electoral reform debate.

Interim party leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has called for inclusion on the Nov. 8 debate, along with Green leader Andrew Weaver. Currently, only the NDP and BC Liberals are slated to take part.

RELATED: Time running out for TV debate on proportional representation

“The debate has gone beyond electoral reform at this point,” said Anderson. “With the fear-mongering Liberals and the obfuscating NDP, the debate between the two parties will be nothing more than a battle of well-worn talking points.”

Anderson contends that to truly explore the issue, all four parties should be included because each party has a different perspective on electoral reform.

RELATED: Battle lines drawn over electoral reform

“The Liberals’ essential argument is that electoral reform is confusing and therefore bad, always neglecting to mention the real reason – their own self-preservation as a party,” said Anderson.

“The NDP claim electoral reform is needed but aren’t sure why. Andrew Weaver of the Greens is best prepared to defend a change in the electoral system, and the BC Conservatives, who have taken the position that citizens should be free to decide when given the unbiased truth, are ideally positioned to cut through the propaganda and lay the bare facts before the people of BC.”

Deputy interim leader Justin Greenwood has released two videos of the issue to British Columbians. The first explains the ballots and the second cuts through some of the fear-mongering the Liberals and their allies are putting out about proportional representation.

Anderson said it’s clear the old-line parties will do nothing more than hammer away at each other’s talking points.

“And equally clear that for a fully informed debate, all perspectives should be included,” said Anderson.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law
Next story
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Just Posted

Nine Revelstoke businesses and residents slapped with bear violations

Conservation Officers say more can be done to reduce bear conflicts

Caribou maternity pen project nears its end by Revelstoke

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Trick-or-treaters flock to the Regent Hotel in Revelstoke

The event runs from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 4, 1893 The new CPR time… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $2,200 for food bank

The Smile Cookie campaign highlights not just the power of a smile,… Continue reading

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

On-demand HIV tests now available throughout Interior Health region

Those wanting to be tested can now make their own requests to IH labs

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Most Read