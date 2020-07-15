(File image)

BC Coroner investigating sudden death in Kelowna

A woman was found dead at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. on July 14

The BC Coroner Service is investigating the sudden death of a woman at a home on Springfield Road in Kelowna on Tuesday night.

On July 14, 2020, at 8:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. in Kelowna for a report of a sudden death of a 49-year-old woman.

At this time, criminality is not suspected in the woman’s death, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the BC Coroner nor RCMP will be releasing further information or confirming the woman’s identity.

READ MORE: Lifesaving Society urges caution after two drownings in Central Okanagan

READ MORE: United Way Southern Interior and local partners announce Sustainable Recovery Grant Recipients

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

DeathRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap residents see aircraft dropping fire retardant in direction of Falkland
Next story
COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

Just Posted

City Council approves new vision statement for Official Community Plan

The update of the plan continues

Revelstoke SAR crews help find woman’s body around Kaslo River

The woman was on a motorcycle when it plunged into the river on June 21

RCMP identify dangerous driver from near head-on collision by Golden

Police say the extremely dangerous and illegal maneuver put multiple lives at risk

Hitchhiker with metal pipe prompts RCMP to close Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police respond to report of man who pointed what was believed to be a rifle at passing driver

Local Food Initiative wants public feedback for possible Garden Tour

Survey suggests some people are concerned about the RCMP, after last year’s tour

Okanagan farm turns fruit into drink production

When residents support Farming Karma, they support local orchardists

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Quick response saves Keremeos home from structure fire

“If we didn’t get the call when we did, we would have probably had a shop loss, and a house loss.”

BC Coroner investigating sudden death in Kelowna

A woman was found dead at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. on July 14

Family rescued after flipping tube on Penticton channel

Two back-to-back marine rescues Tuesday kept Penticton crews busy

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

Most Read