BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

The plastic bag bylaw was deemed invalid by the BC Court of Appeal. (File Photo)

The BC Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of the Canadian Plastic Bag Association (CPBA) in regards to the City of Victoria’s Plastic Bag Ban, finding the bylaw invalid.

The municipal bylaw came into effect on July 1, 2018, banning the issuance and sale of single-use plastic bags.

The CPBA challenged the bylaw in a petition for judicial review in January 2018, and in May 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the City.

ALSO READ: Plastic Bag Association takes the City of Victoria to court once again

However, a new Appeal Court decision about the bylaw found that the City’s definition of the bylaw’s purpose was not consistent with its effects.

The City defined the dominant purpose was to protect the natural environment, rather than a business regulation. In this instance, the City required approval from the Ministry of the Environment, which it did not seek out.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt requests public feedback as it plans for plastic bag ban

“While the City’s intentions in passing the bylaw were no doubt reasonable, we must give effect to the clear instructions of s. 9(3) [of the Community Charter] requiring the minister’s approval,” wrote Court Madam Justice Newbury in her decision.

Council must now reconvene to make decisions about its next steps.

“We will review the decision and will consider all our options. We believe it is fundamentally within the jurisdiction of cities to regulate unsustainable business practices,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “The court decision doesn’t undermine the soundness of the bylaw itself, it only deals with the process required for its adoption.”

More to come…

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook