BC Demo Day at the Stoke Hotel in Revelstoke

The event gave bikers the chance to try any of the bikes at the booths

The Revelstoke Bikefest continued today (Sept. 9) with the first BC Demo Day at the Stoke Hotel, which offered mountain bikers the opportunity to test ride a new bike from some of the world’s top mountain bike brands.

Marin Bikes, Rocky Mountain, Kona, Cannondale, Trek, Pivot, Mammut, and Devinci all had tents set up at the Stoke Hotel with a plethora of bikes for riders to choose from.

Riders were given the opportunity to try something new, whether it was a brand they were curious about or a different model they hadn’t tried. One of the representatives said that the electric bikes had been a big hit early on in the day.

He said that most of his fleet had been loaned out to riders in the morning who wanted to try an e-bike on the mountain bike trails around town.

With a free shuttle offered by Revelstoke Transfers, the bikers could take one of the demo bikes and try it out on the slopes. At noon there was a steady stream of people coming and going with bikes they were trying out.

The demo event marks the second-last day of Revelstoke Bikefest, which has been on since Tuesday (Sept. 5). The bikefest wraps up tomorrow (Sept. 10), culminating in the return of the Revy 50 — a challenging enduro race that will take riders all over Revelstoke’s mountain biking trails on Mt. MacPherson and covering 50 km in the process.

The race takes off from downtown Revelstoke with a mass start at 9 a.m.

