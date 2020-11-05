B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)

BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

BC Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day.

The complimentary fare applies to individuals who present official Canadian military identification or are travelling in uniform, according to a release outlining BC Ferries’ plans for Remembrance Day.

All BC BC Ferries’ vessels will fly the Canadian flag at half-mast on Remembrance Day in honour of veterans and active military personnel, with two minutes of silence scheduled for 11 a.m. on ships and at terminals.

BC seniors can also travel free on Remembrance Day if they present a BC Services Card, BC Driver’s License, BC Identification Card or Birth Certificate. BC Ferries offers complimentary travel to B.C. seniors from Monday through Thursday throughout the year, except on provincial holidays. Remembrance Day is excluded from that exception.

BC Ferries said these fares do not apply to Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.

Travellers can find full schedule information, current conditions and bookings at bcferries.com.

