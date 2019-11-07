Military personnel, cadets and seniors can sail free on BC Ferries this Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

This Monday, Nov. 11, BC Ferries is offering free passenger travel to active, reserve and retired military personnel, along with cadets and senior citizens in honour of Remembrance Day.

The ferry service offers complimentary travel (vehicle not included) to seniors Monday to Thursday throughout the year with some exceptions, but for the first time will be extending the seniors’ free fare to the holiday Monday as well. In order to travel free, senior citizens must present a B.C. services card, driver’s license or birth certificate.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Military personnel can sail for free on Nov. 11 if they are travelling in uniform or with their official Canadian military identification.

All Canadian flags on BC Ferries’ vessels will fly at half-mast on Remembrance Day and two minutes of silence will occur at 11 a.m. on vessels and at terminals.

An additional 28 sailings will also be added to the schedule including 24 sailings on the Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay route and two extra round trips for the Horseshoe Bay–Departure Bay route.

BC Ferries’ long weekend travel tips including reserving in advance, arriving early and having your booking reference number ready upon arrival at the ticket booth.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Just Posted

Politically Incorrect: Taking a look at Revelstoke’s empty buses

Tim Palmer Special to the Review “Free transit,” exclaimed Coun. Cody Younker,… Continue reading

Community Calendar for Nov. 7

Rotary Trivia Night, Soup and a Smile, St Francis Parish Christmas Bazaar

Volleyball season wraps up for Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s senior girls volleyball team did not advance to the Okanagan Valley… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tim Hortons recognized with inclusive hiring award

‘Our team is a family’-Donna Lecompte

Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen Dodge flat deck

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 12

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Salmon Arm veteran’s love for Canada endures

Dean Rownd enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1942, assigned to the HMCS Saint John.

Creepy doll spooks Shuswap motorists before disappearing

Eerie child-sized decoration was seen along Turtle Valley Road

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

Most Read