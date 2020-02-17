(Black Press Media file Photo)

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Ferries sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are filling up Monday as the Family Day long weekend comes to a close.

As of 10:50 a.m., the 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is 100 per cent full, the noon sailing is 83 per cent full and the 1 p.m. sailing is 73 per cent full.

From Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, the 11 a.m. sailing is 83 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries Hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The 10:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay in Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay is 100 per cent full with the 1 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. about 60 per cent full.

The 10:50 a.m. sailing from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay is also 100 per cent full.

Last year, across all routes, BC Ferries carried more than 205,000 passengers for the Family Day long weekend. The company has added more than 20 extra sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route. Family Day Monday and Tuesday morning are the most popular times for people to return to Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay, according to BC Ferries.

Most Read