BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers are also advised to arrive 45 minutes early. (Black Press Media files)

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

Monday has seen a steady stream of traffic for BC Ferries, as Thanksgiving travellers heading home after the long weekend.

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 1 p.m. sailing is 70 per cent full, as of noon, and the 2 p.m. sailing is 54 per cent full. The 3 p.m. sailing is currently 63 per cent full.

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s 1 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full, with a one sailing wait. The 2 p.m. sailing is 87 per cent full and the 3 p.m. is 51 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 12:45 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full, the 3:15 p.m. sailing is 72 per cent full and the 5:45 p.m. is 81 per cent full.

The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 1:15 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full, with a one sailing wait. The 1:50 p.m. sailing is 59 per cent full and the 3:30 p.m. sailing is 65 per cent full.

Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest travel weekend of the year for walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may also experience a sailing wait.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries’ new alcohol trial under scrutiny

BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers are also advised to arrive 45 minutes early.

Parking lots will also fill fast, so people are asked to rideshare or take public transit to the terminals if possible.

For more information, visit bcferries.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.
Next story
Wood pulp, steel cables: Scientists study how to make ice roads last longer

Just Posted

Editorial Cartoon for Oct. 10

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Grey, damp, warm week ahead in Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia

Environment Canada calling for clouds and showers, and warm temperatures, throughout the area

‘If we do nothing, the herd will certainly be extirpated’: Caribou maternity pen proposed in Nakusp

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society is waiting for a response from the province

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche control planned today

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed intermittently for avalanche control

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

Most Read