The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

A passenger on-board the Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry to Tsawwassen Friday morning violated several COVID-19 restrictions and caused a commotion that resulted in the ferry being re-routed back to the Swartz Bay terminal.

The incident occurred on-board the 11 a.m. sailing on April 2, explained Cpl. Chris Manseau, media representative for the BC RCMP Island Division. “A client on board (was) causing a scene.” Staff attempted to deescalate the incident before contacting police and returning to the terminal.

At the time, BC Ferries posted to their website that the ferry from Vancouver Island to Vancouver was operating 44 minutes behind schedule, as the vessel had to return to the dock at Swartz Bay.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this sailing delay,” stated the BC Ferries Website. “We request that customers with reservations check-in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times to maintain your reserved status.”

READ ALSO: BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Upon arriving back at the Swartz Bay terminal, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detained the individual and issued them several tickets for COVID-19 restriction violations, Manseau said. The passenger was banned from riding with BC Ferries for the rest of the day and transported off-site by police.

Manseau could not say if the individual was arrested.

Despite province-wide restrictions advising that movement within the province should be limited to essential travel only, ferries were busy over the early days of the long weekend and B.C. residents have continued to set out for vacations.

“We continue to follow guidelines provided by provincial and federal officials and remind customers to avoid non-essential travel,” BC Ferries said in a statement to Black Press Media on Saturday morning.

For updates on ferry schedules please visit the www.bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

Just Posted

Penticton Fire Department mops up after a fire damaged a net in Kings Park on Saturday, April 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fire burns soccer net in South Okanagan park

Witnesses say they someone there with hanging sheets just before the net caught on fire

Housing is scarce across B.C., and what housing there is isn’t always affordable. (File photo)
EDITORIAL: Housing prices and supply affect our communities

Shortage of affordable housing an issue around B.C.

A screengrab of Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip. Photo: Instagram.com/landos.photos
WATCH: Kelowna-based photographer uses a drone to capture the beauty of the Okanagan

Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip showcases the vast and ever-changing cityscape of Kelowna, while also capturing the serenity offered by surrounding nature

It feels like we are all trapped in a horror movie and Dr. Bonnie Henry has asked us to shelter in a cabin in the woods. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Are we really all in this together?

The pandemic is not affecting us all equally

What’s the best ski run at RMR? Vote! (Photo by Tj Balon)
What is the BEST in Revelstoke? VOTE

Tell us what stands out in our community

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

Chantelle Beelen, 29, went missing in the Kettle Valley area early-morning Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Contributed)
Search on for Kelowna woman who went missing in Kettle Valley area

Chantelle Beelen was separated from her hiking group Gillard Forest Service Road

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]
Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

No dates for the exposures were released

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Dogs on duty: Avalanche rescue dog in training Sadie (above) learning about obedience with her owner and handler, Steve Morrison at the Fernie Alpine Resort, and Drift (right) who is FAR’s newest CARDA-certified dog. More pictures, story on page 8.
PHOTOS: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs

There are five avalance rescue dogs at Fernie Alpine Resort

Thirteen-year-old Grace Farquharson visited her grandmother, Rita Humber, for the first time in more than a year. Humber, 89, is a resident at Marwood House, a long-term care home at Langley Memorial Hospital. They’re both elated to be able to see and hug after a province-wide lockdown due to COVID. (Black Press Media files)
Smiles abound as B.C. seniors in care get to see their families again

As of Thursday, the restrictions around visitation of elderly in long-term care has been eased

In the Facebook group, Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island, a special sighting was recently shared of some swimming polychaetes in the waters of East Sooke. Louise Page, who teaches invertebrate biology and marine biology at the University of Victoria, identified the giant swimming worms to likely be Nereis brandti, also known as “the giant piling worm.” They typically live buried in the sand during the year, but when triggered by a lunar cue, will swim up in the water column to mate. (Photo courtesy of Louise Page)
Giant marine worms rising from burrows along Vancouver Island coast

Triggered by a lunar cue, the shallow water marine worms wiggle up into water column to mate

Most Read