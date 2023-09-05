BC Goes Wild events to take place in Arrow Lakes region

BC Goes Wild events will be taking place throughout the province this month with a couple of stops in the Nakusp region, promoting ways people can live, work, play and grow in wildlife country.

For the eighth year in a row, WildSafeBC will host nature walks, fruit presses, bear spray demonstrations, wildlife art and more.

“September is historically a month where human-bear conflicts are at their highest,” said WildSafeBC in a press release. “BC Goes Wild coincides with this month to bring awareness to these issues.”

Events in the Arrow-Slocan Lakes regions include:

Bear and Toad Nature Walk with the Valhalla Wilderness Society and Bear Spray Demo on Sept. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Retallack Old Growth Loop.

Wilderness Safety and Awareness and Bear Spray Presentation at the Nakusp Public Library on Sept. 23 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Electric Fencing for Bears Workshop at the Nakusp Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Electric Fencing for Bears Workshop at the Burton Community Hall on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

WildSafeBC is also hosting a BC Goes Wild Photo Contest throughout September in two categories: BC Wildlife and Wildlife Stewardship. More information on the contest can be found at wildsafebc.com/get-involved/bc-goes-wild.

WildSafeBC is also partnering with Slocan Solutions to pilot a cost-share program for fruit-tree replacement and electric fencing in South Slocan, Crescent Valley, Slocan Park, Passmore, Winlaw, Red Mountain, Vallican, Perry Siding, Appledale, Hills, Summit Lake, Playmor Junction, Krestova, Brandon, Lemon Creek, Sandon, Rosebery and New Settlement. Contact arrowslocanlakes@wildsafebc.com to find out if funding remains for your project.

