The 2022 Bears and Toads Nature Walk with WildSafeBC and Valhalla Wilderness Society. (WildSafe BC)

BC Goes Wild events to take place in Arrow Lakes region

Festivities include nature walks, fruit presses, bear spray demonstrations, wildlife art and more

BC Goes Wild events will be taking place throughout the province this month with a couple of stops in the Nakusp region, promoting ways people can live, work, play and grow in wildlife country.

For the eighth year in a row, WildSafeBC will host nature walks, fruit presses, bear spray demonstrations, wildlife art and more.

“September is historically a month where human-bear conflicts are at their highest,” said WildSafeBC in a press release. “BC Goes Wild coincides with this month to bring awareness to these issues.”

Events in the Arrow-Slocan Lakes regions include:

  • Bear and Toad Nature Walk with the Valhalla Wilderness Society and Bear Spray Demo on Sept. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Retallack Old Growth Loop.
  • Wilderness Safety and Awareness and Bear Spray Presentation at the Nakusp Public Library on Sept. 23 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Electric Fencing for Bears Workshop at the Nakusp Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Electric Fencing for Bears Workshop at the Burton Community Hall on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

WildSafeBC is also hosting a BC Goes Wild Photo Contest throughout September in two categories: BC Wildlife and Wildlife Stewardship. More information on the contest can be found at wildsafebc.com/get-involved/bc-goes-wild.

WildSafeBC is also partnering with Slocan Solutions to pilot a cost-share program for fruit-tree replacement and electric fencing in South Slocan, Crescent Valley, Slocan Park, Passmore, Winlaw, Red Mountain, Vallican, Perry Siding, Appledale, Hills, Summit Lake, Playmor Junction, Krestova, Brandon, Lemon Creek, Sandon, Rosebery and New Settlement. Contact arrowslocanlakes@wildsafebc.com to find out if funding remains for your project.

READ MORE: B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares

READ MORE: Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nakusp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
All evacuation alerts lifted for District of Lake Country
Next story
2 injured from wasps nests put in compost bins, sparking reminder in Chilliwack

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrating their goal. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies take two wins against Golden over the weekend

The staff at Arrow Heights Elementary welcoming their students back on the fist day of school (Sept. 5). (Contributed by Roberta Kubik)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke students go back to school

The 2022 Bears and Toads Nature Walk with WildSafeBC and Valhalla Wilderness Society. (WildSafe BC)
BC Goes Wild events to take place in Arrow Lakes region

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire