BC Greens’ leader Andrew Weaver thins workload after illness, full recovery expected

Oak Bay–Gordon Head MLA felt symptoms at public event in Langley, was taken to hospital

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver answers questions following the budget at Legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is reducing his work schedule while he recovers after from a recent diagnosed with labyrinthitis.

In a statement, Weaver said Monday he suddenly had symptoms typical of the condition on Sept. 10 before he was scheduled to address to the a seminar in Langley.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The provincial government HealthLink service says labyrinthitis is an inflammation of the labyrinth, a part of the inner ear that helps control balance.

Weaver says he has been told to expect a full recovery within a few weeks, but in the meantime, he is cutting back at work and limiting his appearance at public events.

He leads a three-member caucus in the legislature.

“I am relieved that I am on the way to a full recovery, and that I am not facing a more serious illness,” he said Monday. “It is important to remember that we must all take time to care for ourselves.”

RELATED: B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

HealthLink says the main symptom of labyrinthitis is vertigo that begins without warning and can cause vomiting. It can also cause hearing loss and a ringing sound in the ears.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’
Next story
Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Matt Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

LETTER: Upper Arrow Heights resident urges council to deny rezoning in area

Mayor and Council, I am concerned about the application for rezoning and… Continue reading

Conservative leader stops in Lake Country

Andrew Scheer says he would bring back two child-focused tax credits cut by the Liberals

Kelowna classroom where child allegedly overdosed re-opens after cleaning

An 8-year-old was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown substance at school.

Revelstoke’s Dam Survivors bring home bronze

The dragon boat team finished up their season with a medal

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

Facebook group forms committee against Thompson Nicola R.V. crackdown

Group discusses issues with regional R.V. bylaw at recent meeting

Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

B.C. communities urged to improve access for disabled people

One in four B.C. residents has disability, most want to work

Sikh millworker lodges human rights complaint against Interfor, again

Mander Sohal, fired from Delta’s Acorn Mill, alleges discrimination based on religion and disability

Twenty day search for missing Labradoodle ends with tears of joy

After twenty days of worry, thousands of kilometers driven, hundreds of social… Continue reading

Most Read