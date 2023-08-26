BC Hydro crews repairing the power lines at 88th Ave in front of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

BC Hydro crews repairing the power lines at 88th Ave in front of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

BC Hydro mobilizing crews to restore power in the Shuswap

About 22 kilometres of power lines, 317 power poles will need to be replaced

Dozens of crews and pieces of equipment have been sent to work on restoring power in the Shuswap.

BC Hydro said in a Saturday (Aug. 26) media release that additional crews have been mobilized to help with the extensive work that is being done to restore power after the damage the Bush Creek East wildfire caused in the North Shuswap.

“Since the fire started, BC Hydro has been working closely with the BC Wildfire Service, first responders and local governments,” reads the release. “Over the past week, it has mobilized dozens of crews- powerline technicians and vegetation crews- to support with removing damaged equipment and debris and clearing vegetation.”

Assessments of damage are being done as access is granted to the impacted areas, said BC Hydro. However, damage recorded to-date is said to be extensive.

About 22 kilometres of power lines, 317 power poles and 52 pieces of equipment will need to be replaced, said BC Hydro.

45 workers are in the area today and an additional 75 will be in the area by Monday, said BC Hydro, adding it will continue to evaluate the number of personnel needed to support and rebuild.

Nearly 1,000 customers have had power restored in areas where BC Hydro has been allowed to access, but it is too early to say when the remaining 3,000 impacted customers will have service, reads the release.

BC Hydro will be prioritizing returning power to critical infrastructure like water and wastewater plants, medical facilities and communications sites while looking for ways to restore the largest number of customers’ power as safely as possible.

All available crews are being brought in to assist, including those from around the province that have not been impacted by wildfire.

Residents who have been out of their homes under an evacuation order for five days or more may be eligible for a credit. More information is available at bchydro.com.

Read more: Updated alert says Skimikin area in Shuswap remains under evacuation order

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHydropower outagesShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation order lifted for some Westbank First Nation properties
Next story
Mental health supports available for British Columbians impacted by wildfires

Just Posted

You’ve met the milkman, now meet the Oat Gurl. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Market Materials: Oat Gurl

BC Hydro crews repairing the power lines at 88th Ave in front of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
BC Hydro mobilizing crews to restore power in the Shuswap

RCMP Cst. Borg captured fighting a spot fire on West Kelowna’s Parkinson Road. (Photo- Kelowna RCMP)
Mountie captured battling fire with garden hose near West Kelowna home

West Kelowna Strong merchandise in support of fire victims. (Non Finis)
West Kelowna Strong supports wildfire victims