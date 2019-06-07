BC Hydro moving forward with Wildlife Enhancement Project

They have selected Burton Flats, south of Nakusp on the east side of the reservoir

BC Hydro is planning to construct a wildlife enhancement project on the Burton Flats south of Nakusp on the east side of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir.

The project is expected to benefit nesting and migratory birds as well as other wildlife affected by the reservoir.

BC Hydro will be creating, protecting or enhancing habitat for the Western Toad as well as nesting and migratory birds, amphibians and other wildlife.

Thought an additional site, Lower Inonoaklin, was considered for the project, BC Hydro said, in a news release, that the site they chose has greater potential to benefit wildlife.

“At this time, we have decided not to go ahead with the Lower Inonoaklin site, but may revisit this at a later date,” the news release said.

At the moment they are planning phased construction at the site and if permits and conditions permit expect to start this fall.

Public feedback collected in 2017 was incorporated into the site design.

BC Hydro is currently monitoring wildlife at the site and will continue to do so once the project is complete.

“We are also currently conducting numerous studies under the Columbia River Water Use Plan to better

understand the impacts of our Arrow Lakes Reservoir operations on a number of non-power values including vegetation, fish, wildlife, recreation and archaeology and help future decision–making,” the news release reads.

