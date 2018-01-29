BC Hydro reporting three power outages

BC Hydro is reporting three outages near Revelstoke this morning.

The first outage, from north of Clough Road, east of Hwy. 23 and south of Christmasisland Road, has been off since 8:43 a.m. The cause is currently under investigation.

The second outage is from the 2900 block on Camozzi Road to the Camozzi Road Chair Lift. The cause is currently under investigation.

The third outage is on the north-east side of Hwy. 23 due to a tree down across wires.

The estimated time on for the second and third outages is 10 a.m.