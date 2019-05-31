Revelstoke Dam. (File)

BC Hydro rock scaling work on Highway 23 in June

Expect delays heading north starting on the 18th

BC Hydro will be doing rock scaling work on the rock slope across from the Revelstoke Dam starting June 18.

“This work is in preparation for major slope stabilization work in the summer of 2020 and is needed to ensure safety of work crews,” said a news release from BC Hydro.

The project is expected to take 2-3 weeks and drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while crews are on site Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

