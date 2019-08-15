Crews install the fifth penstock on the Revelstoke Dam in 2010. (File photo from BC Hydro)

BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Highway 23 north will be periodically closed between Sept. 3 and the Labour Day weekend for work being done by BC Hydro.

READ MORE: Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

They are starting their slope stabilization project as early as next year and will be preparing work sites at the top of the rock slope across from the Revelstoke Dam.

The highway will be closed to protect drivers from rock fall during construction.

READ MORE: ‘I’m a survivor’: 90-year-old gardener still growing strong

BC Hydro asks that drivers stay safe and follow traffic signs and directions from flaggers.

 

