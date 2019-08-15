BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Crews install the fifth penstock on the Revelstoke Dam in 2010. (File photo from BC Hydro)

Highway 23 north will be periodically closed between Sept. 3 and the Labour Day weekend for work being done by BC Hydro.

They are starting their slope stabilization project as early as next year and will be preparing work sites at the top of the rock slope across from the Revelstoke Dam.

The highway will be closed to protect drivers from rock fall during construction.

BC Hydro asks that drivers stay safe and follow traffic signs and directions from flaggers.

