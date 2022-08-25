BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Woodstoke returns

The event, which was forced to be cancelled in 2021, is coming back on Sept. 3

Woodstoke, a celebration of local talent and the forest, is set to make its triumphant return this year.

The family-friendly live music event will take place on Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will feature seven hours of live music from 15 bands and DJ’s on three unique stages at the Riverside Walk just below the Forestry Museum.

The festival was unfortunately cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event first launched in 2019 and featured musicians playing at the museum’s land near the Columbia River.

“The music this year is even bigger and better than ever as we launch a new stage, the Landing Zone where we encourage festival goers to stretch out their picnic rugs and take in the vibes,” said Glenn Westrup, Forestry Museum director and organizer of the event in a press release.

Woodstoke will feature local acts Partial To Pie, DJ SiFi, Sidewalk Semantic, The Dunkin Skank Experience, TreeAge, DJ Dolla Hilz, FRamer, DJ Yan and Spanda. There will be a beer garden and food trucks.

The event is sponsored by the BC Fair Festival and Event Recovery Fund, as well as the Revelstoke Accommodation Association, Tourism Revelstoke and the Revelstoke Municipality Initiative Warner’s and RCU Insurance.

Early-bird adult tickets area also now available at woodstoke2022.eventbrite.ca, at the Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre (cash only) or at the BC Interior Forestry Museum.

Ticket holders can catch the shuttle bus from downtown Revelstoke. The buses run regularly between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

