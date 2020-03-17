BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

While social distancing remains a priority for British Columbians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Liquor Stores will remain open for now.

In an email to Black Press Media Thursday, a spokesperson for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch said they are watching the COVID-19 situation closely.

The province declared it a public health emergency Tuesday afternoon and there are now seven deaths in B.C. linked to the novel coronavirus, while at least 185 people have tested positive for the virus.

The branch will adhere to “rigorous cleaning measures” to lower the risk of infection.

“At this time we have no immediate plans to close stores or our distribution centres,” the branch said.

“We continue to take our direction from the Provincial Health Officer and recognize that the situation is changing quickly.”

Health officials have asked British Columbians to practice social distancing, to self-isolate if they are home and to not clear out store supplies.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Just Posted

Revelstoke dentists self isolating due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Four cases of COVID-19 in B.C. are from provincial dental conference attended by Revelstoke dentists

Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest stayed at Sutton Place Hotel, dined at Rockford, Mackenzie Tavern and skied at RMR

Southside Market asking public to come at 9, let seniors shop earlier

It’s safer for vulnerable people to come in when the store opens in the morning

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Updated: National parks closing visitor services

The prime minister announced the closures will help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Most Read