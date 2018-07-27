BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

An Agassiz man was arrested Sunday, July 22 during the largest seizure of marijuana through a traffic stop in Canada since 2015.

According to a media release from Manitoba RCMP, Claudiu Huber, 46, is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Trafficking a Controlled Substance after he was pulled over in a commercial semi-trailer on Highway 1 near Westhawk, Man.

The RCMP officer on traffic patrol stopped the semi-truck to conduct a regulatory inspection of the driver’s paperwork, but quickly discovered a number of discrepancies. The truck’s load was subsequently searched by several officers who discovered 925 lbs. of vacuum-packaged marijuana and 75 lbs. of cannabis shatter, oils and edibles.

The drugs were hidden among a legitimate load of food products and

The marijuana products and truck were seized and Huber taken into custody but he has since been released pending a future court date. The semi-trailer was loaded in B.C.’s Lower Mainland and was destined for Southern Ontario.