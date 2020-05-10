BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

The BC RCMP is celebrating National Police Week May 10-16 with an interactive scenario on its Facebook page that allows participants to be an investigator. (Black Press - file photo)

The BC RCMP will celebration National Police Week May 10-16 by putting the spotlight on various specialized teams across all levels of policing – international, federal, provincial, and municipal – and how important a role each team plays in a seemingly routine investigation.

National Police Week focuses on specialized teams and units.

“This year’s theme, “One uniform, many specialties,” recognizes the many specialties that makes up one police force, even though we may all wear the same police uniform,” said BC RCMP communications. “Behind the RCMP red serge, there are more than 150 specialized teams and services.”

BC RCMP invites the public to be the investigator and follow along in an interactive scenario on its BC RCMP Facebook page. Starting this Sunday, May 10, you can interact with the police and others daily on Facebook and watch the investigative scenario unfold, to see first hand how various specialized units engage and work together to solve the crime.

“Specialized units are vital to policing at all levels,” said BC RCMP. “They work together to achieve the greater good of public safety. Different units are called on to assist frontline officers depending on the situation. Not only does this allow police officers with various skills and levels to focus on their individual role in an investigation, but it also allows everyone to work as a team to reach a common goal – safe communities and justice for victims.”

Specialized skills also provide diversity in policing careers and a reason why many people choose policing as their life-long career choice. Police officers and other public safety employees may choose to specialize in one particular aspect of policing or develop expertise in a number of different skills throughout their careers.

National Police Week is an important opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the work of police officers and employees at all levels across all police agencies as they work with our communities to keep our citizens safe.

It is also a reminder of the risks police face every day, and the BC RCMP encourages everyone to express their support this week to all officers who keep Canadians safe all year long.

