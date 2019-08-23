The B.C. SPCA is currently overwhelmed with cats and kittens who are in urgent need of homes. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

While it may be the dog days of summer, it’s the cats who need the attention.

The BC SPCA is currently overwhelmed with cats and kittens in urgent need of homes.

Lorie Chortyk, spokesperson for the BC SPCA says this is always a busy time for the organization but this summer has been especially busy. “In addition to the usual ‘kitten season,’ where hundreds of abandoned and unwanted kittens are brought into our care, we have responded to a record number of cruelty investigations involving big intakes of cats and kittens,” she says.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

Chortyk says that when cats come in from neglectful situations, often they need extensive behaviour modification and care before they are ready for adoption, meaning animals are in the SPCA care much longer. “We are challenges to find space in our facilities and foster homes for other cats coming in,” she says.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA halves the cost to adopt a cat

Currently the BC SPCA is caring for 1,283 homeless felines — 485 adult cats and 798 kittens — across the province. Last year the SPCA adopted 9,649 cats and kittens into new homes.

“Many of our shelters are at capacity throughout the province and face overwhelming pressure to take in more animals in need,” says Chortyk, urging people to visit their local SPCA branch or view adoptable animals online at adopt.spca.bc.ca.

The BC SPCA also reminds pet owners to spay and neuter their pets to help stop pet overpopulation.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year
Next story
Civil claim filed over motocross track west of Summerland

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 21

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 21

Two musical acts playing The Last Drop on Aug. 24

See John Michael Lind and She Hangs Brightly

Community Calendar for Aug. 21

Karaoke Night Wednesdays, 9 p.m. River City Pub Join us every Wednesday… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for Aug. 21

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Love the Revelstoke markets? Visit the other 145 across the province

There’s a new online guide and each market has a different flavour

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Okanagan

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

Civil claim filed over motocross track west of Summerland

Track was constructed on agricultural land around 2016

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Okanagan takes step towards cutting carbon footprint of its buildings

City council decided on Monday to adopt the BC Energy Step Code to improve its building efficiency

Repair work to begin on lakeshore paths in Summerland

Paths were damaged during spring flooding in 2017 and 2018

North Okanagan adventure park concerns

LETTER: Neighbour to proposed adventure park in Spallumcheen offers up his concerns on project

Most Read