The Nk’Mip fire has jumped containment lines and climbing up Mount Baldy Sunday during 60 km/h winds. (BC Wildfire)

The Nk’Mip fire has jumped containment lines and climbing up Mount Baldy Sunday during 60 km/h winds. (BC Wildfire)

BC Wildfire recommending downgrade of Mt. Baldy evacuation orders over Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

The fire has been stalled due to favourable conditions over the last few days

Residents in the Mount Baldy area can look forward to going home now that B.C Wildfire has downgraded an evacuation order put in place a couple weeks ago to an alert.

This is because the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire has seen several days of little growth.

The wildfire, still listed an estimated 20,066 hectares and out of control, has stalled thanks to cold temperatures, high humidity and recent precipitation, according to BC Wildfire.

READ MORE: Thomas Creek fire, near Okanagan Falls, is classified as ‘held’

As a result, they are recommending the evacuation order for the Mount Baldy area be downgraded and for the structural protection crews and equipment to be removed.

There are currently no planned ignitions and members of the Canadian Armed Forces who had been stationed on the Thomas Creek wildfire are now transferring over to assist with finalizing containment and mopping up Nk’Mip Creek.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Masks, vaccination proof needed for B.C. post-secondary gatherings
Next story
Retired CAO thanks Lake Country

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s COVID vaccine clinics took place at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke

The third annual Rembel Builders Accessible Hunting Trip is looking to bring one individual with a disability along with them in October. (Rempel Builders photo)
Inclusive hunting trip tears down Okanagan disability barriers

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
MLA Clovechok supports public safety measures