BC Wildfire Service sets up camp in Salmon Arm for 100 firefighters

The camp, across from the fairgrounds, is expected to be operating into September

The beginnings of a BC wildfire camp and base of operations is set up Aug. 13 in a field at 550 10th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm, across from the fairgrounds. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Used as a campground in years past for the ROOTSandBLUES Festival in Salmon Arm, this August the field at 550 10th Ave. SW will be home to firefighters.

The city announced that the site across from the fairgrounds will be used as a camp and base of operations for approximately 100 firefighters and support staff responding to wildfires in the area. The camp is expected to be operating into September.

Friday morning, Aug. 13, several trucks and trailers could be seen in the field as the camp was being set up.

Although much appreciated, the public is being asked not to drop off donations because the BC Wildfire Service is not able to accept items due to COVID-19.

Mayor Alan Harrison said the city is 100 per cent supportive of having the camp here and is willing to help in any way needed.

BC Wildfire Service sets up camps where needed to house and feed firefighting personnel and support staff. The camp provides tent sites for firefighters, kitchen facilities, shower and washroom facilities, warehousing and incident management offices.

There is no anticipated impact from the temporary camp and base to the public.

BC Wildfire reminds the public that with continued hot and dry conditions, open and campfire bans remains in place for the Kamloops Fire Centre, and campfires are prohibited within the City of Salmon Arm. Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and practice safe behaviours when spending time outdoors.

To report a fire within the city, call 911 immediately. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

