BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

The BC Wildfire Service Twitter account posted a cautiously optimistic tweet about the amount of rainfall across the province.

“Fire activity remains low across BC due to cool conditions and rainfall. This may feel like a stark contrast compared to what was experienced in 2017,” the tweet reads.

Three images of B.C. maps were attached to the tweet. The maps depict the province’s danger rating in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The maps from 2017 and 2018 show large areas covered in yellow, orange and red, signifying moderate, high and extreme risk of wildfires. The most recent map, however, shows most of the province covered in blue and green, representing low to very low risk of fires.

Even still, the BC Wildfire Service maintains this is no reason to become complacent and asks British Columbians to take all precautions to prevent wildfires.

Read more: UBC Okanagan professor details wildfire risks

Read more: Water bombers arrive to douse spot fire off Highway 33

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds redo child-benefit forms amid concerns ‘at-risk’ families missing payments

Just Posted

Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives $8,000 grant

As part of the BC Gaming Grants

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Father and autistic son bike across Canada

They passed through Revelstoke on July 18

Revelstoke’s parks department proposes maintenance and inspection policy

The policy formally lays out inspection and response timelines

Three wayfinding signage options presented to Revelstoke Committee of the Whole

The decision will be referred to a future council meeting

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Battle of blacksmiths returns to Okanagan vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Health: Living longer, a myth?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Memorial plaques stolen from Okanagan cemetery

Four plaques were stolen from Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Kelowna

Sustainable farming summit coming to the Okanagan

Kelowna will soon host a summit on how the food industry can reduce its climate impact

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UBC Okanagan professor details wildfire risks

Associate professor David Scott provides details for the Okanagan’s wildfire season

Most Read