Vehicles parade through Cloverdale in 1946. The actual parade is unknown as there were six in Cloverdale that year – May Day, the Rodeo, the Kinsmen’s Gymkhana (June 29th), the Fall Fair, August Memorial Service, and the Wild West Show. (Image courtesy of Surrey Historical Society)

BCHF conference once again slated for Cloverdale

Surrey Historical Society to host 2021 history conference

The B.C. Historical Federation’s annual conference will “return” to Cloverdale in 2021.

The BCHF announced April 25 their annual history conference will once again be scheduled for Surrey after this year’s event was cancelled.

“Hosting in Surrey next year made sense given the amount of work, passion, and excitement generated for this year’s event,” said Shannon Bettles, BCHF president. “We look forward to continue working with the Surrey Historical Society.”

“Wow! We were hoping for that!” exclaimed Michael Gibbs, president of the Surrey Historical Society, after he was notified the SHS was once again chosen to host.

The SHS was set to host the original event in Cloverdale from June 5-7, 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the world.

SEE ALSO: Gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

SEE ALSO: Surrey Historical Society president offers advice on staying connected and sharing one’s ‘heritage’ during pandemic

SEE ALSO: BCHF cancels history conference set for Cloverdale

“Everyone’s excited and we’re all looking forward to hosting the conference in 2021,” Gibbs told the Cloverdale Reporter.

After Gibbs heard the good news, he began working the phones. “I’ve been in touch with everyone that was involved with the (2020 conference),” he said. “I’ve had positive responses – meaning they all said, ‘yes, we’d love to be involved again’ – from about one-third of them.”

Gibbs added that no one he contacted said they weren’t interested in participating in the 2021 event, but that he had only heard back from about one-third of everyone he called.

“I’ve spoken with guest speakers, sponsors, partners, and there is great excitement. It gives me a good base to work from.”

While Gibbs’s time as president will soon be up, he will still be the go-to organizer for the conference after his term ends.

He noted the date for the conference will most likely be in June again, but he stressed that nothing has been decided yet. He did say the conference’s theme would change.

“Because it will be British Columbia’s sesquicentennial in 2021, the primary theme of the conference will relate to our province’s 150-year anniversary.”

Gibbs added, “I’m very excited for this second chance.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdalehistorySurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP
Next story
City of Penticton orders removal of ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Just Posted

Revelstoke bike shops gives free tune-ups for essentual workers

Other businesses also chipped in for the event

Thank you to Revelstoke’s essential workers

Be sure to get your copy of the Revelstoke Review today

B.C. wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was going to be a bumper year say local businesses

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 30

Application to grow potatoes on vacant lots, emergency plane landing and dam construction protest

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Middleton Mountain Trail access limited in North Okanagan

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna stations are selling gas at an average of 105.9 per litre

Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP

Lake Country RCMP handed the man a 90-day driving suspension

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

‘A lot of people have noticed that capitalism wasn’t working for everyone’

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Most Read