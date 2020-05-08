BCHydro is starting slope stabilization work near Revelstoke Dam on May 10. The work will affect traffic heading north on Highway 23. (File)

BCHydro starting slope stabilization work near Revelstoke Dam May 10

Highway 23 North will be down to single-lane alternating traffic

Starting May 10, Highway 23 North will see single-lane, alternating traffic and periodic 30 minute road closures for a slope stabilization project across from the Revelstoke Dam.

The project, which was originally scheduled by BCHydro for the beginning of April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now we have decided to complete some preliminary work this spring so we are able to go ahead with the project later this season should the situation change,” said a news release from BCHydro. “This preliminary work includes some mitigation work to protect nesting birds and minor hand scaling to remove loose rocks and make sure workers will be able to safely access the slope.”

Jim Dent Construction is anticipated to be doing preliminary work on the site for two weeks, with crews working from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

“While we will do our best to expedite the work, we expect crews will still need to be on site over the Victoria Day weekend,” said the news release. “Although we had originally planned not to work statutory holiday weekends, the mitigation work for nesting birds must be done continuously to avoid impacts later when the main project work resumes.”

Safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place for the crews as well as the public in the area during the project.

READ MORE: Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

 

BCHydro

