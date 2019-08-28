BEADTRAILS EXPANSION Karen Griggs of BeadTrails in Summerland shows some of the many beads available at the store. The BeadTrails Experience is now expanding into Ontario. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

BeadTrails expands to Ontario

Business originated in Summerland and is now expanding to the Niagara Peninsula

BeadTrails is expanding to the Niagara Peninsula in Ontario this year.

The Summerland business, founded by Karen Griggs in 2010, was created to connect people to the places and experiences that memories are made of.

Businesses along the trails are supplied with their signature beads, which visitors collect to add to memory bracelets.

“Some days it’s hard to keep up with all the growth,” Griggs said. “This year three new communities have been added to the BeadTrails along with a major restructuring of our website.” Adding dynamic features and mapping options to the site allows visitors to explore communities and beads on-line while planning their itinerary. “We’ve created cheat sheets for the beads and businesses but essentially people can use our dynamic on-line maps to navigate as they go.”

READ ALSO: Bead fundraiser commemorates fire season

READ ALSO: 72 Summerland businesses nominated for awards

The Niagara Peninsula is joining the BeadTrails family as the first official licensee.

Karen Britton, who first experienced the BeadTrails while on vacation in British Columbia, recognized an opportunity to bring the movement to Ontario. “Connecting people through tourism in a fun and inclusive way is really how I see BeadTrails evolving,” she said. In the process of meeting with Ontario Visitor Centres and tourism operators, she said, “A lot of wineries, galleries, beaches and of course Niagara Falls are on the Peninsula and many local businesses are anxious to get on board.”

The company is also planning to open on Prince Edward Island and in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia in 2020.

The BeadTrails Experience was awarded the Summerland Chamber of Economic Development and Tourism’s Tourism and Hospitality Excellence Award in 2010 and 2017, and the Retail Excellence Award in 2013.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weyerhaeuser focused on sustainability through provincial crisis in forest sector
Next story
Shuswap residents without power after protesting smart meter installation

Just Posted

VIDEO: Revelstoke balloon artist does it to make people smile

10-year-old donates part of her proceeds to the food bank

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 28

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 30, 1899 A petition is being… Continue reading

Community calendar for Aug. 28 to Sept. 4

Writer’s Block Wednesday, Aug. 28 When: 6 to 8 p.m. Where: Revelstoke… Continue reading

Liam’s Lowdown: Taste of summer

Summer recipes for chutney, butter, and relish

Photos: Cycling the new trail on Revelstoke Mountain Resort

5620 is a 15 k.m. descent of 5,620 feet.

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

BeadTrails expands to Ontario

Business originated in Summerland and is now expanding to the Niagara Peninsula

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

LETTER: Square dancing provides health, mobility and exercise

Club in West Kelowna to offer introductory session

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Most Read