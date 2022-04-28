A black bear was put down in Princeton last week after being struck by a vehicle. (File photo)

A black bear was put down in Princeton last week after being struck by a vehicle. (File photo)

Bear cub with broken back euthanized in Princeton

RCMP warn drivers to watch for wildlife on the roads

A young black bear was euthanized in Princeton over the weekend.

RCMP were called to Harold Avenue last Saturday, April 23, at 7:20 p.m., to assist conservation officers.

“It was an injured black bear in the bushes, just near the public works yard,” said RCMP detachment commander Rob Hughes.

It was determined the bear had a broken back, after being struck by a vehicle.“The bears are out moving around, and the little ones are coming out of their winter homes,” said Hughes. “Be careful, especially at night.”

Related: Mother bear and three cubs put down by conservation officer in Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird managment
Next story
Alberta proposes bill to update electricity system, end controversial power pool

Just Posted

SS Lytton approaching Arrowhead, circa 1895. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 181)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 28

The Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Winners of the Best of Revelstoke Awards 2022

Bert terHart at the Five Mile Boat Launch just north of Revelstoke on April 27. (Contributed by Leah terHart)
Acclaimed solo sailor making history by canoeing across Canada

Dean Jackson, general manager, and Charles Beneteau, head professional, preparing for opening day on April 29 at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Golf Club teeing up opening day