Bear cub with broken back euthanized in Princeton

RCMP warn drivers to watch for wildlife on the roads

A black bear was put down in Princeton last week after being struck by a vehicle. (File photo)

A young black bear was euthanized in Princeton over the weekend.

RCMP were called to Harold Avenue last Saturday, April 23, at 7:20 p.m., to assist conservation officers.

“It was an injured black bear in the bushes, just near the public works yard,” said RCMP detachment commander Rob Hughes.

It was determined the bear had a broken back, after being struck by a vehicle.“The bears are out moving around, and the little ones are coming out of their winter homes,” said Hughes. “Be careful, especially at night.”

