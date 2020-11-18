Revelstoke’s Youth Access Fund is hosting a different kind of holiday fundraiser this year. (Submitted)

Bear on the Chair fundraiser launching Nov. 20

Revelstoke’s Youth Action Fund supports youth access to activities

Stay on the lookout for 12 hidden teddy bears in Revelstoke businesses this holiday season.

Revelstoke’s Youth Access Fund is doing The Bear on the Chair Holiday Fundraiser this season. If you spot the bear you can choose to re-hide it within the business by making a donation to the fund.

The game is inspired by the Elf on the Shelf.

“We foresee this being a fun community event that will bring some fun holiday cheer,” said Leslie Hogg, Revelstoke’s Youth Liaison.

The fundraiser is launching on Nov. 20 and runs until Dec. 13. Participants are encouraged to snap a photo and share on social media with the tag #RevyBearOnTheChair.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s long time social development coordinator moves on to new position

The Youth Access Fund helps remove financial barriers associated with sports, recreation and cultural programs. Annually between $8,000 and $9,000 is given back to the community through helping cover registration fees, equipment purchases and more.

The fund is for youth age 6-18 and supports an average of 80 per year.

Supported by the Community Foundation, the Revelstoke Credit Union and the Columbia Basin Trust the fund also relies on generous community donations.

For the past three years a fundraiser was held at the community centre, however, due to COVID-19, it had to be adapted.

To make a donation to the fund or for more information contact Hogg at info@stokeyouthnetwork.ca.

 

fundraiser

