Bear roaming in Southside Revelstoke

Revelstoke Bear Aware says to pass on the message

There is a young bear getting into garbage in the Southside area, according to the Revelstoke Bear Aware Society.

Though the society would normally go door-to-door to inform the people in the area, however, due to COVID-19 concerns are relying on getting the message out online.

The bear has been spotted in the Hunter and Oscar St. area.

“If you know anyone that lives in the area, to please give them a call and let them know to keep their garbage secured indoors,” the post said.

READ MORE: Revelstoke residents reminded to lock up garbage as first bear of 2020 spotted

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears