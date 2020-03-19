A bear was spotted March 10, 2020 in Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Bear Aware)

Bear roaming in Southside Revelstoke

Revelstoke Bear Aware says to pass on the message

There is a young bear getting into garbage in the Southside area, according to the Revelstoke Bear Aware Society.

Though the society would normally go door-to-door to inform the people in the area, however, due to COVID-19 concerns are relying on getting the message out online.

The bear has been spotted in the Hunter and Oscar St. area.

“If you know anyone that lives in the area, to please give them a call and let them know to keep their garbage secured indoors,” the post said.

READ MORE: Revelstoke residents reminded to lock up garbage as first bear of 2020 spotted

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Just Posted

Bear roaming in Southside Revelstoke

Revelstoke Bear Aware says to pass on the message

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

‘We can only slow it down’: Revelstoke doctor urges people to social distance

Dr. Bret Batchelor said the hope is to slow the spread of virus to the point where it’s manageable

First positive COVID-19 case in Golden.

It was announced on March 17 that COVID-19 has now made its way to Golden.

Castlegar couple stranded in Ecuador

Closed borders and travel limitations keep Joanne Jordan and Larry Skilling in Ecuador.

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Mental health as important as physical in COVID-19 crisis: CMHA Vernon

Crisis line phones and online chats open to anyone in need of support amid evolving pandemic

Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Resort said designated area is below the village and Happy Valley car park

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

South Okanagan woman offering free pet food to those in need

Located in the Penticton-Summerland area, Tricia Roche is offering to help those in need

Vernon grocery clerks ‘step up’ amid COVID-19: manager

Safeway staff working long hours to ensure shelves stocked for community

Summerland Blossom Pageant future uncertain

COVID-19 pandemic puts this year’s pageant in jeopardy

Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Second Harvest sets up system to keep people fed

Where to grab a Kelowna craft beer during COVID-19 crisis

Craft breweries throughout Kelowna are selling beer in alternative fashions

Most Read