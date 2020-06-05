Bear strolls into Okangan homeowner’s living room

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

A Vernon resident had a close encounter with a bear Thursday afternoon—in his own living room.

Conservation Officer Micah Kneller said the man, who lives in the Foothills area along Silver Star Road, had left open the front door of his house during the afternoon heat when the bear strolled inside. Upon seeing the bear, the homeowner made noise, and the bear turned around and left.

Kneller said the bear was being tracked for a few weeks and had become habituated to eating garbage in the neighbourhood. Conservation officers have set up a live trap in the area, and when the bear is caught, it will have to be euthanized.

“This is exactly what we want to prevent happening,” Kneller said. Bears that have acquired the habit of eating human garbage cannot unlearn this food source.

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to leave or place an attractant that can or may attract dangerous wildlife to a land or premises, meaning garbage cannot be left in a place where wildlife can get to it. Instead, garbage should be secured inside a building or locked metal container until the morning of curbside pickup.

“It’s sort of frustrating for this family because their garbage and everything was stored properly in a location that bears can’t get to it, and the bear walked into their house,” Kneller said. “The problem is the people who aren’t.”

Kneller said bears start by coming around people at night to look for food. If they find a food source near people they’ll start coming more and more, and eventually start coming during the day, when they run into people and dogs.

“And then slowly their behaviour escalates to where we’re at now, where the bear is so comfortable with people and so food-conditioned to know that it can find food around people that it feels comfortable enough to walk into someone’s house.”

To report an incident of human-wildlife interaction where public safety may be at risk, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Bear snacks on bird feeder near Enderby

READ MORE: Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ConservationWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Kelowna shooting
Next story
No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Just Posted

Revelstoke elementary students write poetry about coronavirus

‘You wish you were free like a black bear’

Revelstoke RCMP seeking help locating stolen mountain bike and motorcycle

The thefts occurred in May

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 4

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Avalanche Canada forecaster awarded scholarship to study risk management

Anne St. Clair is a PhD student at Simon Fraser University

‘We either make a difference or we don’t’: Revelstoke teen leads protest in support of BLM

Revelstoke joined cities across the world protesting against racism and police brutality

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Bear strolls into Okangan homeowner’s living room

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Kelowna shooting

The shooting was non-fatal

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

Youth advocacy group pulls out of Vernon Black Lives Matter protest

Earth Strike Vernon pulled its support after concerns raised about Kelowna, Vernon protests

‘I just felt I had to do something’: Vernon Black Lives Matter protest organizer

Young woman organizes peaceful protest to take place next week at Vernon courthouse

Woman injured as purse snatched downtown Vernon

Two young men were arrested following detailed statements from witnesses

Most Read