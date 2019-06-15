Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Seventeen people have lost their lives in a bear attack in B.C. since 1986, according to statistics from the environment ministry.

One of those deaths was in the last three years.

Outside of the province, bears have killed 25 humans in the United States and Canada between 1997 and 2017, according to wideopenspaces.com.

These statistics come as the B.C. Conservation Officer Service announced it has recorded a record number of bear conflict reports made by residents to the provincial RAPP line.

READ MORE: Spring 2019 sees record number of bear conflict calls

More than 3,800 calls have been placed to B.C.’s RAPP line for black bear conflicts since April. That’s compared to the seasonal average of 2,400. A further 180 calls were for grizzly bear conflicts.

ALSO READ: Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Bears have injured a total of 222 people across B.C. between 1986 and 2018 with 50 recorded injuries between 2016 and 2018.

The number of complaints about bears, meanwhile, have gone up significantly.

Consider the average annual of complaints about black bears. Between 1992 and 1996, it was 8,280. Between 1997 and 2001, it rose to 9,017. Between 2002 and 2006, it rose to 11,785.

Between 2007 and 2011, it rose to 18,824. It has since dropped slightly, but it remains at a high level. Between 2012 and 2016, the number of complaints stood at 17,763. Between 2017 and 2018, it stood at 17,742.

Not surprisingly, the number of black bears killed through enforcement actions has gone up. Between 2007 and 2011, the average number of black bears killed stood 479. It rose to 525 between 2012 and 2016, and stood at 503 for the period 2017 to 2018.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River
Next story
Premiers’ demands on environment bills an ‘unhelpful’ threat to unity: Morneau

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 27 degrees

Two small fires are just north of Revelstoke

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Vernon seeks additional fetal alcohol syndrome support B.C.-wide

“We are making a difference but we could make even more of a difference”

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Gambler 500 hits Okanagan back roads

Hundreds of off road enthusiasts are rallying in the South Okanagan this… Continue reading

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Most Read