HUNGRY BEARS As bears are searching for food, they may be coming to a garbage can near you. (Black Press file photo)

Bears in South Okanagan searching for food before hibernating

Garbage containers left out overnight provide easy food sources

As bears are preparing for the winter, they are eating everything in sight — including garbage left out at the curb.

Because of this, Zoe Kirk, WildSafeBC Community Coordinator at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen urges residents not to put their garbage out the night before it is collected.

She sad from early August until the bears hibernate in winter, they can forage up to 20 hours a day.

READ ALSO: Black bear dines at Summerland rabbit hutch

READ ALSO: Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

“They’re going to be looking for easy, high-fat meals,” she said.

Those meals can be found in garbage containers.

Summerland has had some bear sightings within the community in recent years, including some close to the downtown area. Kirk said this is due in part to the practice of setting out bins the afternoon or evening before garbage collection.

Kirk said the regional district has been working with the municipality of Summerland to encourage residents to put their garbage out on the day it is to be collected, but the message has not resulted in significant changes in behaviour.

READ ALSO: Bear killed after clawing way into home near Hope

“We worked so hard in Summerland last year when the garbage carts were rolled out,” she said.

Other communities in the South Okanagan and Similkameen do not have the ongoing problems with bears and garbage, she said.

She added that in addition to attracting bears, garbage also is an attractant to rats, which will also get into containers in search of a meal.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse
Next story
Okanagan Indian Band suing feds for access to clean water

Just Posted

MP Wayne Stetski visiting Revelstoke to consult and advocate Green New Deal

He will be in town Aug. 20 with MP Peter Julian

Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The park is located at 1401 First Street West

Mt. Begbie Brewery in Revelstoke wins six World Beer Awards

The winners were announced earlier this month

WoodStoke music festival coming to Revelstoke Sept. 7

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting the outdoor event on their forest walk property

BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Highway 23 north will be periodically closed between Sept. 3 and the… Continue reading

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Crash closes Highway 97C near Merritt

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 C between Highway 5A and… Continue reading

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade”

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

UPDATE: Fatal collision on the Okanagan Connector

Traffic is now open in both directions on Highway 97C

RDOS calls for changes to recycling regulations

Regional district supports request from Thompson-Nicola Regional District

Most Read