Bears spotted in North Okanagan

Conservation officers say this is not unexpected with recent warm temperatures

A black bear was spotted on a utility pole on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream Jan. 10, 2020. (Chelsey Hill)

Coldstream residents are reporting sightings of black bears in the area.

Angie Loakimidou alerted Vernon Morning Star just after 1:20 p.m. Friday that a bear cub was running along Aberdeen Road.

Chelsey Hill snapped a photo of the cub on a pole.

B.C. Conservation officer Tanner Beck said multiple sightings have been reported around the Coldstream area.

“It’s not uncommon due to the warm temperatures we have been getting,” Beck said in an email.

Residents are reminded to secure garbage, pet food, bird seed and any other food items in an effort to prevent conflicts.

“With the forecasted drop in temperatures, any bears out and about should re-den,” Beck said.

READ MORE: Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Vernon residents’ backyard

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing budget

