Beaverdell, B.C. home to underground mine over a century old

Welcoming, isn’t it? This abandoned underground mine in Beaverdell, B.C. was likely built in the late 1800s. (Youtube)

Looking for a place to take your self isolation to the next level? This abandoned mine in Beaverdell has got you covered — literally.

Beaverdell is only an hour and a half drive from Penticton. (Google Maps)

Brought to the eyes of the internet in 2015 by the vlogger who runs the aptly named YouTube channel “British Columbia Ghost Mines,” the mine was likely part of initial ore prospecting that began in the Beaverdell area in the late 1880s.

Now empty and abandoned, the mine is open for exploration. Check it out:

READ MORE: Train catches fire in Revelstoke

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors