The Grey Canal trail in Coldstream is closed due to wildfires in the area. (RDNO map)

The Grey Canal trail in Coldstream is closed due to wildfires in the area. (RDNO map)

Becker wildfire closes North Okanagan trail

Grey Canal section near Galiano closed due to fire east of Vernon

As a result of wildfires in the area, a Coldstream trail is closed until further notice.

The Grey Canal Trail from Cypress Drive to Galiano Road is no longer accessible.

A 35-hectare wildfire is burning five kilometres east of Vernon in the Becker Lake area, with evacuation alerts still in effect. The blaze remains out of control and has 41 firegighters and two helicopters on scene.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for Becker Lake fire in Vernon

There is also a small, 0.01 hectare fire up Noble Canyon, near Coldstream Creek in Lavington.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Lavington under control

Two boat launches in Coldstream have also been closed in an effort to keep boats off Kalamalka Lake while B.C. Wildfire crews are scooping water from it.

READ MORE: Coldstream boat launches closed for firefighting efforts

B.C. Wildfires 2021OkanaganTrails

Previous story
B.C. reaches 80% of adult COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday
Next story
Cherryville, Lumby, Lavington fire update

Just Posted

Climbers awaiting rescue on July 9, 2021. (Parks Canada photo)
Two Climbers rescued in Glacier National Park

The main gallery currently features Wonder Wander by Cher Van Overbeke and Estée Sylvester. (Contributed-Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre)
‘We don’t like things to look perfect’: Revelstoke painters in show alongside photographers

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

Twilight Bite out front South Side Market on opening day, July, 9 2021. (Tim van der Krogt- Revelstoke Review)
New Japanese food truck hits the streets of Revelstoke