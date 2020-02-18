Becoming sunny in Revelstoke

High two degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches early this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low minus 8.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 1.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slushy with slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Fog.

Highway 23

North: Slippery section.

South: Slippery section.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 259 cm

Season total: 882 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“It’s university reading week and it is BUSY in the park. Keep your head on a swivel for what groups are doing around and above you!”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Carefully assess terrain where triggering storm slab avalanches are possible such as slopes that are getting hit by the sun, wind-loaded, or steep and convex.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Carefully assess terrain where triggering storm slabs is possible such as slopes that are getting hit by the sun, wind-loaded, or steep and convex.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

