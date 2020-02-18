Becoming sunny in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches early this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low minus 8.
Tomorrow: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 1.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slushy with slippery section.
West to Sicamous: Fog.
Highway 23
North: Slippery section.
South: Slippery section.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 259 cm
Season total: 882 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Tuesday
“It’s university reading week and it is BUSY in the park. Keep your head on a swivel for what groups are doing around and above you!”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Monday
“Carefully assess terrain where triggering storm slab avalanches are possible such as slopes that are getting hit by the sun, wind-loaded, or steep and convex.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Monday
“Carefully assess terrain where triggering storm slabs is possible such as slopes that are getting hit by the sun, wind-loaded, or steep and convex.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Canada