Before and after: SPCA shares update on rescued husky puppies

Gabrielle Poon said Fiction, formerly Amka, is the perfect fit for their family. “She loves playing with her big brothers, Cricket (a Shiba Inu) and Facts (Siberian husky).” She has attended rally, obedience, and agility classes and has done remarkably well for such a young pup, according to Poon. “She is eager to please and gets excited whenever she sees the training equipment pulled out. She loves hiking and had her first overnight hiking trip in October. She is such sweet little dog and has so much love to give. We’re delighted to have Fiction as a member of our family!” Poon said. (SPCA photo)Gabrielle Poon said Fiction, formerly Amka, is the perfect fit for their family. “She loves playing with her big brothers, Cricket (a Shiba Inu) and Facts (Siberian husky).” She has attended rally, obedience, and agility classes and has done remarkably well for such a young pup, according to Poon. “She is eager to please and gets excited whenever she sees the training equipment pulled out. She loves hiking and had her first overnight hiking trip in October. She is such sweet little dog and has so much love to give. We’re delighted to have Fiction as a member of our family!” Poon said. (SPCA photo)
Koda, previously Kallak, was “a scared and nervous puppy” when Cassidy Lidstone and family first adopted him. But, now “He has transformed into a happy, loving, hilarious dog,” Lidstone said. “He has a big personality and provides me with no shortage of entertainment and laughs.” Koda loves playing and cuddling with his older husky brother, Denali more than anything.  (SPCA photo)Koda, previously Kallak, was “a scared and nervous puppy” when Cassidy Lidstone and family first adopted him. But, now “He has transformed into a happy, loving, hilarious dog,” Lidstone said. “He has a big personality and provides me with no shortage of entertainment and laughs.” Koda loves playing and cuddling with his older husky brother, Denali more than anything.  (SPCA photo)
Kodiak, formerly Alaska, “has a strong opinion about everything,” said his pet guardian Sheila William. “Like a true husky, he’s always looking for something to get into.” He’s come a long way from when the family first adopted him.  “Kodiak was very aloof when we adopted him and he didn’t really like attention, but now he has to have his evening snuggle with mom and is everyone’s best friend.” Including his big brother, fellow husky, Nanuq. (SPCA photo)Kodiak, formerly Alaska, “has a strong opinion about everything,” said his pet guardian Sheila William. “Like a true husky, he’s always looking for something to get into.” He’s come a long way from when the family first adopted him.  “Kodiak was very aloof when we adopted him and he didn’t really like attention, but now he has to have his evening snuggle with mom and is everyone’s best friend.” Including his big brother, fellow husky, Nanuq. (SPCA photo)
In spring of 2020 David Marshall and his family took in Koa (a.k.a. Akira), one of the mothers. Now, “Koa has learned to be a pack member with both her dog and human family,” said Marshall. “We named her Koa because it stands for warrior and she is such a warrior to have made it this far. She has brought sunshine into our home, reminding us every day with her wonderful smile to be grateful for what we have. We are keeping her for life.” (SPCA photo)In spring of 2020 David Marshall and his family took in Koa (a.k.a. Akira), one of the mothers. Now, “Koa has learned to be a pack member with both her dog and human family,” said Marshall. “We named her Koa because it stands for warrior and she is such a warrior to have made it this far. She has brought sunshine into our home, reminding us every day with her wonderful smile to be grateful for what we have. We are keeping her for life.” (SPCA photo)
Odin, a.k.a. Arctic, “has changed so much in the time since arriving in February and his personality blooms daily,” said his guardian, Elaina Grant. “He has figured out how to give us a definite ‘yes’ answer by an air mouth snap.” He enjoys swimming at the local lake and going for walks. “Although he is still small, I believe he will continue to grow throughout the coming year,” Grant said. (SPCA photo)Odin, a.k.a. Arctic, “has changed so much in the time since arriving in February and his personality blooms daily,” said his guardian, Elaina Grant. “He has figured out how to give us a definite ‘yes’ answer by an air mouth snap.” He enjoys swimming at the local lake and going for walks. “Although he is still small, I believe he will continue to grow throughout the coming year,” Grant said. (SPCA photo)
Floki, originally named Inooka, was adopted by Louise Gillies and her family. According to Gillies, Floki was a Norwegian explorer who sailed to Iceland. “He was also a jokester and so I thought the name suited him.” Floki lives with his big brother Bo in Logan Lake and are “loved dearly” by his mom and dad.  “We’ve got three beds in our house but his favourite is the couch.” (SPCA photo)Floki, originally named Inooka, was adopted by Louise Gillies and her family. According to Gillies, Floki was a Norwegian explorer who sailed to Iceland. “He was also a jokester and so I thought the name suited him.” Floki lives with his big brother Bo in Logan Lake and are “loved dearly” by his mom and dad.  “We’ve got three beds in our house but his favourite is the couch.” (SPCA photo)

Almost a year has passed since 17 husky puppies were rescued from being neglected, left out in the cold and hungry on a property in the Interior.

In an update posted on the SPCA’s website on Nov. 30, the SPCA happily reported that the puppies — now full-grown dogs — have settled in nicely to their new homes.

When the dogs were discovered by RCMP and animal control last winter, the owner surrendered the animals to animal control who held them overnight before transferring the dogs to the local BC SPCA branch on Christmas Eve.

At the time, BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said it was a “true Christmas miracle” that the puppies were saved from neglect and brought in from the cold.

READ MORE: 17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

A naming contest for the puppies was held earlier this year while they were awaiting adoption with the public voting on a Northern God theme.

Soon after, all 17 puppies found their loving forever homes.

“We’re happy to report they are happy and healthy. Thankfully, this Christmas looks a lot different for these adorable dogs,” reads the SPCA’s update.

Swipe through the photo gallery for full updates on some of the adorable dogs.

READ MORE: 1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dogs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase
Next story
Kelowna RCMP recover ‘Mona Lisa’

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

There have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the community

(File photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate markets not slowing down

Residential sales in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap beat last year’s sales by 71 per cent

santa.
Morning Start: Santa Claus has an official pilot’s license

Your morning start for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses walking sticks while walking up a hill, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Interior Health reports 83 more COVID-19 infections overnight

46 cases are now associated with a COVID-19 community cluster in Revelstoke

Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, speaks with North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold during a Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce breakfast Monday, March 2 at Eatology. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Despite $381.6 B deficit, better days are coming: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity

“We want Canadians to know that we’ve got their backs”

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Students at Lavington Elementary crammed a car full of non-perishables for those in the community facing food insecurity. Spearheaded by teacher January Peebles (left), the donations were picked up by Give LUCK founder Myrika Godard, who works to connect donors with donees in the North Okanagan. (Give LUCK photo)
Gifts that make a difference in the North Okanagan

List of local charity wish lists

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

(Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)
Three-car crash ties up Vernon intersection

One person transported by Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Residents should run their taps until cold before using their water. (Black Press file photo)
Westside water quality advisory back on tap

Leak repair at Westshore Estates affecting some properties, again

Tara Bowie was killed November 6, 2020 in an accident near Cawston. Tara Bowie Facebook
Remembering noted BC journalist as she really was – wild, wonderful and a little wicked

A story of a blanket, and one heck of a woman

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Most Read