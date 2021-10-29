Beloved Enderby best-in-show beagle dies at home

Miss P, winner of Best In Show at Westminster Kennel Club show in NY in 2015, was 10

Enderby beagle Miss P, shown after winning Best In Show at the 2015 Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York with handler Will Alexander and owners Kaitlyn and Lori Crandlemire of Enderby (right), died at her North Okanagan home earlier this month at age 10. (Facebook photo)

The Divine Miss P has gained her heavenly wings.

Miss P (P for Peyton), a 10-year-old beagle from Enderby who put the North Okanagan community on the world map in 2015 by winning Best In Show at the legendary Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, crossed over the rainbow bridge earlier this month.

She died in her sleep.

“A part of my heart was lost forever when I awoke to find Miss P asleep in her bed for the last time,” wrote co-owner Lori Crandlemire on social media. “No words can describe how devastating her passing has been to our family. Miss P was happy and healthy and lived each day to the fullest. Her personality was undeniable in and out of the ring from the day she was born. She was a princess and she knew it.”

Miss P — which is her call name, her actual registered name is CH Tashtins Lookin For Trouble — was four when she won the hound group at Westminster in 2015 to advance to the final group. She was handled in New York by Will Alexander and then beat out six other dogs for the Best in Show title, including a black standard poodle, old English sheepdog, English springer spaniel, Portuguese water dog, Shih Tzu, and Skye terrier.

The Shih Tzu was owned by famous kidnap victim Patty Hearst, while the Portuguese water dog in the final group was a relation to then U.S. President Barack Obama’s dog, Sunny.

The Enderby beagle was owned by Crandlemire, her daughter, Kaitlyn, and co-owners co-owners Wayne Cavanaugh, Brody Cavanaugh, and Eddie Dziuk.

“The first day Kaitlyn went into the ring with Miss P Pat Trotter’s words to her were ‘You are going to have a lot of fun with this puppy,’” said Crandlemire. “We had no idea how true those words would be. Miss P took us on an unforgettably wonderful journey. She introduced us to new places and people and forged friendships that will without a doubt last forever.”

Miss P also won Show Dog of the Year in 2014 to go along with the Best In Show title from Westminster that saw her do the TV talk show circuit and enjoy some fancy meals at some of New York City’s finest restaurants.

She appeared on the Today, the View and Entertainment Tonight shows, had a photo op at the top of the Empire State Building, and enjoyed a steak dinner on a silver platter at Sardi’s Restaurant in Manhattan.

More than 2,700 dogs were entered in the 2015 Westminster show.

Miss P then retired from competition.

