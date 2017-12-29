Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

Benjamin and Olivia are in the race to be number one.

The top names for babies born in B.C. in 2017 are almost out and it appears Benjamin for boys and Olivia for girls are leading the pack.

RELATED: Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.

Following closely behind Benjamin its Liam, Logan and Lucas — but it’s a tight race to be number one this year.

If Benjamin can keep its marginal lead it will be the first year it will top the boys’ name list.

Past popular names Ethan and Oliver will fall off the top five this year, possibly being replaced by Logan and James. Final statistics will not be available until later in 2018.

For the girls, Olivia is back again after hitting the top name in 2016 and it appears Olivia will knock Emma out of the race for number one by a good margin — the girls’ name Emma is number two in the standings.

For the past six years, Olivia and Emma have been the top two girls’ names. So far, the other names for girls in the top five remain Sophia, Charlotte and Ava.

There were 45,399 babies born in B.C. in 2016 – 22,188 girls and 23,210 boys.

In 2016, Lucas was the number one boys’ name in B.C., followed by Benjamin, Ethan, Oliver and Liam. Olivia was the number 1 girls’ name in 2016, followed by Emma, Charlotte, Ava and Sophia.

To see the full list of the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2016, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Just Posted

New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Hoping that winter will let up? You’re out of luck.

IH confirms new case of meningococcal disease

Confirmed case outside Okanagan but within Interior Health region

One dead following collision on Highway 1

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Kelowna pays tribute to murdered woman and children at vigil

Clara Forman and her two daughters Karina and Yesenia were remembered fondly Thursday

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

Silent ski

Numbers were down due to road conditions, but it was a lovely Lantern Ski at Larch Hills Thursday.

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at noon Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

Most Read